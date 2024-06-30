One killed and one wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian air strikes
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and seven others were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian airstrikes and shelling of settlements in Kherson and Beryslav districts.
At dawn, the Russian army launched an air strike with 10 guided bombs on settlements in Kherson and Beryslav districts. In the morning, Russians attacked Beryslav from a drone. The enemy attacks left one dead and seven wounded. This was reported by the National Police on Sunday, UNN reports .
Details
As a result of hostile shelling in Naddnipryanske, 6 multi-storey buildings and a kindergarten were reportedly damaged, and five people were injured. Two women aged 78, 57 and a man aged 86 were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to their arms and legs, bruises, acute stress reaction and were treated on the spot. A 42-year-old man with a concussion, a bruised head wound and a 54-year-old woman with a mine-blast injury and an acubarotrauma were hospitalized.
Also in the morning, Russians attacked Beryslav from a UAV. A 30-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an enemy munition drop.
The Russian military attacked Novovorontsovka and Stanislav with FPV drones, damaging a residential building, a car and a flower shop.
In the afternoon, Russian troops shelled Komyshany with artillery, and a 63-year-old woman was wounded. Doctors diagnosed her with contusion and gunshot shrapnel wounds.
A 77-year-old woman who was grazing cattle in the field at the time was also injured as a result of hostile shelling of Kozatske, she sustained numerous mine-blast injuries and a gunshot shrapnel wound to the neck, and was taken to hospital.
