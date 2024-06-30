Missile attack on Vilniansk: 75 people filed claims for damage or destruction of property

Due to the enemy rocket attack in Vilnyansk, 75 citizens filed statements with the police about damage or destruction of property. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 12:00, 75 citizens have reported to the police in Vilniansk about damage or destruction of property as a result of rocket fire. Law enforcement officers are taking all necessary measures to document the crime of the Russian army. A mobile aid station continues to work at the scene - the statement said.

The police also noted that children were killed in the rocket attack, namely a boy aged 13 and a girl aged 10. There are also many wounded children born in 2007 and 2008 who were vacationing in the park.

"The boy was riding a moped and was killed immediately when the missile arrived," the police said.

Addendum Addendum

As a result of hostile shelling of Vilniansk, 43 people were injured, 7 of them died (3 men, 1 woman and 3 children). 36 people were injured, including 9 children. As a result of the Russian strike on Vilniansk, 12 people were hospitalized, 6 of them in serious condition with shrapnel wounds, contusions, fractures and traumatic amputations.