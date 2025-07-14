One dead, four wounded in Kharkiv region due to Russian KAB strike

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops launched a KAB (guided aerial bomb) at Borivske, killing one person and injuring four others, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians shelled the territory of the Shevchenkivska community. In the village of Borivske, one person was killed as a result of an enemy KAB hit. Four more people were injured. - wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, all injured were hospitalized, and medics are providing the necessary assistance.

Addition

According to Syniehubov's data, over the past day, the Kharkiv region suffered enemy strikes on Kharkiv and 9 settlements, as a result of which three people were injured, and one man died from the explosion of an unknown object. The enemy used a missile, 7 KABs, 9 UAVs, and 4 FPV drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and agricultural land.