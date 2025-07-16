On weekdays, 120-125 thousand people cross the Ukrainian border - SBGS

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11176 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14395 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35738 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59751 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74175 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 86002 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199795 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239882 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244555 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107970 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.9m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 67527 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89397 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53723 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49693 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 32485 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 11172 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 22521 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 199789 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 120541 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 123568 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49826 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89531 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 63421 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 80311 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 108481 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

On weekdays, 120-125 thousand people cross the Ukrainian border - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that on weekdays, 120-125 thousand people cross the Ukrainian border, and on weekends, this figure increases to 140-150 thousand. The last weekend recorded a record 141 thousand on Saturday and almost 150 thousand on Sunday.

On weekdays, 120-125 thousand people cross the Ukrainian border - SBGS

 On weekdays, an average of 120-125 thousand people cross the border of Ukraine. On weekends, this figure can increase to 140-150 thousand in both directions, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

On average, 120-125 thousand citizens cross the border on weekdays. In May, these figures were 80-85 thousand.

On weekends, Saturday and Sunday, passenger traffic increases significantly, despite the fact that it has generally increased for the summer period and already has such peak indicators.

Andriy Demchenko added that last weekend a record number of border crossings in both directions was recorded.

This weekend, the number of crossings on Saturday was recorded at 141 thousand citizens, and on Sunday it was almost 150 thousand border crossings. To be precise – 148.5 thousand citizens crossed the border in both directions

- Demchenko said.

Addition

The Ministry of Development temporarily changed the operation of the eCherha application for the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint from July 10 for buses. Registration is only available for regular routes, irregular ones are redirected to "Nyzhankovychi – Malhovychi".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9