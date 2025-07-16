On weekdays, 120-125 thousand people cross the Ukrainian border - SBGS

On weekdays, an average of 120-125 thousand people cross the border of Ukraine. On weekends, this figure can increase to 140-150 thousand in both directions, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

On average, 120-125 thousand citizens cross the border on weekdays. In May, these figures were 80-85 thousand.

On weekends, Saturday and Sunday, passenger traffic increases significantly, despite the fact that it has generally increased for the summer period and already has such peak indicators.

Andriy Demchenko added that last weekend a record number of border crossings in both directions was recorded.

This weekend, the number of crossings on Saturday was recorded at 141 thousand citizens, and on Sunday it was almost 150 thousand border crossings. To be precise – 148.5 thousand citizens crossed the border in both directions - Demchenko said.

Addition

The Ministry of Development temporarily changed the operation of the eCherha application for the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint from July 10 for buses. Registration is only available for regular routes, irregular ones are redirected to "Nyzhankovychi – Malhovychi".