On Sunday, power outages will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"

On October 26, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in Ukraine from 09:00 to 22:00. As reported by Ukrenergo, power outages will range from 0.5 to 1 turn, UNN reports.

Details

The company emphasized that in certain regions of Ukraine, consumption restrictions will be applied due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Hourly outage schedules:

from 09:00 to 22:00 - in the amount of 0.5 to 1 turn.

Power limitation schedules:

from 09:00 to 22:00 - for industrial consumers.

"The scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!" - urged Ukrenergo.

Recall

On October 22, a number of regions in Ukraine switched to hourly electricity outage schedules instead of emergency ones.

Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions