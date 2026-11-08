On November 8, Ukraine will see no precipitation, with fog in the west
Kyiv • UNN
In most regions of Ukraine, November 8 will be cloudy with sunny intervals and no precipitation. Temperatures will reach 6°C above zero during the day, and up to 10°C in Zakarpattia.
On Sunday, November 8, it will be cloudy with sunny spells across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected; in the western regions, there will be fog in places in the morning.
Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 1–6° above zero, reaching 10° in Zakarpattia
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with sunny spells on Sunday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 0–6°.
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