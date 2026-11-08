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On November 8, Ukraine will see no precipitation, with fog in the west

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In most regions of Ukraine, November 8 will be cloudy with sunny intervals and no precipitation. Temperatures will reach 6°C above zero during the day, and up to 10°C in Zakarpattia.

On November 8, Ukraine will see no precipitation, with fog in the west

On Sunday, November 8, it will be cloudy with sunny spells across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected; in the western regions, there will be fog in places in the morning.

Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 1–6° above zero, reaching 10° in Zakarpattia

- the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with sunny spells on Sunday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 0–6°.

Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine01.11.26, 12:55 • 65536 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine