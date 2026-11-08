On November 8, Ukraine will see no precipitation, with fog in the west

On Sunday, November 8, it will be cloudy with sunny spells across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected; in the western regions, there will be fog in places in the morning.

Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 1–6° above zero, reaching 10° in Zakarpattia - the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with sunny spells on Sunday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 0–6°.

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