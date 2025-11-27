On November 28, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, between 0.5 and 2.5 queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 28, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

As reported by the company, the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly. - the message says.

