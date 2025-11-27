$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 13645 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 11457 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15966 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 13144 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
12:53 PM • 11619 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 15824 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
11:46 AM • 11327 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11252 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13816 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
On November 28, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

On November 28, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Restrictions will be applied from 00:00 to 23:59, covering from 0.5 to 2.5 queues of consumers.

On November 28, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, between 0.5 and 2.5 queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 28, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

As reported by the company, the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly.

- the message says.

Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts26.11.25, 10:27 • 23774 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine