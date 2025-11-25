$42.370.10
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 10164 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 11616 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 11476 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11176 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11724 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12172 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23580 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13319 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11505 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
On November 26, power outage schedules will again be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

On November 26, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Restrictions will be applied from 00:00 to 23:59 for 0.5-2.5 queues of consumers and industry.

On November 26, power outage schedules will again be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect again in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, 0.5 to 2.5 queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 26, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — for industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- the company emphasized.

Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack25.11.25, 10:07 • 28215 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine