On November 26, power outage schedules will again be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect again in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, 0.5 to 2.5 queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 26, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — for industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - the company emphasized.

