On May 24, rain and thunderstorms are expected almost everywhere in Ukraine

On Saturday, May 24, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings and rain in some places in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today, weather forecasters predict moderate short-term rains, thunderstorms in Ukraine during the day (except for the southeast), significant rains in most northern, central and Odesa regions during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas.

Wind is predominantly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the western regions during the day is 10-15°; in the rest of the territory, 21-26° is expected during the day, in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions 17-22°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital it will be cloudy with clearings, short-term rains are expected; thunderstorms during the day, significant rains in some places in the region.

Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day is 21-26°; in Kyiv, weather forecasters predict 23-25° during the day.

