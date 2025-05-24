On May 24, rain and thunderstorms are expected almost everywhere in Ukraine

$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 64641 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 76886 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 58298 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 73114 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 65261 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52186 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51469 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46804 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 168624 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67501 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

May 23, 06:37 PM • 10677 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 6806 views

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.

May 23, 08:02 PM • 4870 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

May 23, 09:59 PM • 17724 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

11:19 PM • 4084 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 64641 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 168624 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 263304 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 343239 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 330437 views
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 6808 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 10674 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 13906 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 24503 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 27170 views
On May 24, rain and thunderstorms are expected almost everywhere in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

On the afternoon of May 24, moderate short-term rains with thunderstorms will occur in Ukraine, except for the southeast. Significant rains, hail and squalls in most northern, central and Odesa regions in places.

On May 24, rain and thunderstorms are expected almost everywhere in Ukraine

On Saturday, May 24, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings and rain in some places in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today, weather forecasters predict moderate short-term rains, thunderstorms in Ukraine during the day (except for the southeast), significant rains in most northern, central and Odesa regions during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas.

Wind is predominantly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the western regions during the day is 10-15°; in the rest of the territory, 21-26° is expected during the day, in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions 17-22°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital it will be cloudy with clearings, short-term rains are expected; thunderstorms during the day, significant rains in some places in the region.

Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day is 21-26°; in Kyiv, weather forecasters predict 23-25° during the day.

Day of Slavic Writing and Culture and World Video Game Day: what else is celebrated on May 2424.05.25, 05:30 • 486 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
