On March 12, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo is imposing electricity supply restrictions from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The schedules will apply to household and industrial consumers.
In all regions of Ukraine, on March 12, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, blackout schedules will be in effect, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, March 12, in all regions of Ukraine, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.
According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
Russia damaged 9 GW of generation in Ukraine, there are plans to restore approximately 4 GW - Shmyhal10.03.26, 20:03 • 5092 views