On March 12, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, March 12, in all regions of Ukraine, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

