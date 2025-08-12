Ombudswoman demands exclusion of aggressor state's language from list of protected languages in Ukraine

Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, calls for updating the name and provisions of the law on the ratification of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, as well as reviewing the list of languages that need protection, in accordance with the updated translation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was reported on the website of the language ombudswoman, informs UNN.

According to her, she sent a letter with relevant proposals to the Prime Minister in the first days of her tenure. The letter emphasizes that the incorrect official translation of the Charter led to the substitution of the object and purpose of the Charter as an international treaty, caused unfounded accusations regarding Ukraine's improper fulfillment of its international obligations, and created conditions for political manipulation aimed at undermining the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

Moscow has used this document as a tool for manipulation for years. We need an adequate translation to remove the occupier's language from the list. Russian does not need our protection. When Crimean Tatar and Karaim stand next to Russian, it is paradoxical - Ivanovska emphasized.

She also reminded that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, in its decision of July 14, 2021, obliged the authorities to eliminate uncertainty regarding the translation issue, but the necessary changes have not yet been adopted.

"For the sake of justice, for the sake of maintaining face before those national minorities, indigenous peoples whose language truly needs support, we need to do this work," the language ombudswoman emphasized.

