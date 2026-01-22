$43.180.08
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 11919 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 18361 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 29101 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 20633 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33462 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 35939 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20934 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21823 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39644 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
The New York Times

Olympic Games in Italy to be adorned with unique cauldrons in the style of Leonardo da Vinci

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The organizers of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games have unveiled the design of the Olympic cauldrons, dedicated to the creative legacy of Leonardo da Vinci. For the first time, two flames will be lit and extinguished simultaneously in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Olympic Games in Italy to be adorned with unique cauldrons in the style of Leonardo da Vinci
Photo: AP

The organizers of the "Milan-Cortina 2026" Winter Olympic Games have unveiled the design of the Olympic cauldrons, dedicated to the creative legacy of Leonardo da Vinci. For the first time in the history of the competitions, two flames will be lit and extinguished simultaneously in two different cities – Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The design of the structures is inspired by the intricate patterns of the master, who lived in Milan for almost 25 years and created his greatest masterpieces there. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The cauldrons are sun-shaped and equipped with a mechanism that allows them to open and close, increasing their diameter from 3.1 to 4.5 meters. The Olympic flame will be enclosed in a special glass-metal container at the base of the structure. In Milan, the cauldron will be installed near the Arco della Pace, and in Cortina – in Piazza Dibona.

Operating schedule and festive events

The simultaneous lighting of the flames will take place on February 6, and they will be extinguished on February 22. Subsequently, the cauldrons will burn again during the Paralympic Games from March 6 to 15. An additional entertainment program has been prepared for residents and guests of Milan: every evening, a special light show lasting up to five minutes will take place hourly near the city cauldron. 

Winter Olympics 2026: Key Details of the Upcoming Games in Milan and Cortina

Stepan Haftko

