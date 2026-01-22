Olympic Games in Italy to be adorned with unique cauldrons in the style of Leonardo da Vinci

Photo: AP

The organizers of the "Milan-Cortina 2026" Winter Olympic Games have unveiled the design of the Olympic cauldrons, dedicated to the creative legacy of Leonardo da Vinci. For the first time in the history of the competitions, two flames will be lit and extinguished simultaneously in two different cities – Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The design of the structures is inspired by the intricate patterns of the master, who lived in Milan for almost 25 years and created his greatest masterpieces there. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The cauldrons are sun-shaped and equipped with a mechanism that allows them to open and close, increasing their diameter from 3.1 to 4.5 meters. The Olympic flame will be enclosed in a special glass-metal container at the base of the structure. In Milan, the cauldron will be installed near the Arco della Pace, and in Cortina – in Piazza Dibona.

Operating schedule and festive events

The simultaneous lighting of the flames will take place on February 6, and they will be extinguished on February 22. Subsequently, the cauldrons will burn again during the Paralympic Games from March 6 to 15. An additional entertainment program has been prepared for residents and guests of Milan: every evening, a special light show lasting up to five minutes will take place hourly near the city cauldron.

