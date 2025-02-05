Oil tank caught fire in Kuban due to drone attack

As a result of a drone attack in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia, a tank with oil residues caught fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratiev.

Details

On Wednesday, February 05, at 02:17 (Kyiv time), Veniamin Kondratiev, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, wrote in his Telegram channel about the attack on the region by Ukrainian UAVs.

Our military repelled an unmanned attack by the Kyiv authorities. In Novominska village, Kaniv district, UAV wreckage fell on a tank with minor oil residues - the official said in a post.

According to Kondratiev, the attack resulted in a fire at the facility.

A fire broke out and was assigned the second level of difficulty. Special services are working at the scene. A total of 55 people and 19 vehicles are involved in extinguishing the fire. The situation at the scene is controlled by the head of Kanev district - wrote the governor of the Krasnodar Territory.

The official added that there were no preliminary injuries.

Recall

On February 3 , the Ukrainian Air Force attacked the command center of Russian troops in Novoivanivka, Zaporizhzhia. The facility was heavily damaged, and the enemy suffered significant personnel losses.

