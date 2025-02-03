Fifth successful special operation since the beginning of the year: sources provide details of the destruction of two facilities in Russia by SBU and SOF drones

Last night, two Russian companies - Volgograd Oil Refinery and Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant - received their share of drone sanctions from the SBU. This is the fifth successful SBU special operation since the beginning of the year to target refineries and other Russian companies operating in the military-industrial complex. This was reported to UNN journalist by its own sources in the SBU.

Both affected facilities are major producers of fuel for the Russian army. The Volgograd refinery processes almost 6% of all oil in Russia, and the Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of the key energy facilities in Russia, processing 12 billion cubic meters of gas condensate annually.

According to sources, at the Volgograd plant, SBU and SSO drones "played tricks" on the flare facilities, primary processing units #2 and #3, as well as process units #20 and #21. The gas condensate processing complex at Astrakhan GPP was damaged. A fire is burning there, the plant has been shut down and workers have been evacuated.

"This is the fifth successful SBU special operation since the beginning of the year to target oil refineries and other Russian companies that operate in the military-industrial complex and produce fuel for the Russian army. The drone sanctions policy is proving to be effective," an SBU source said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Volgograd refinery (Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka) and the Astrakhan gas processing plant.

