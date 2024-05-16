Oil rises in price on slower US inflation, strong demand

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Oil rises in price on slower US inflation, strong demand

Kyiv

Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday amid signs of strong demand and slowing inflation in the US.

On Thursday, futures for Brent crude oil for July delivery rose to $83.20 per barrel during trading, UNN reports citing trading data.

According to Bloomberg, as of 8:50 a.m., the price of Brent crude oil futures rose by 0.54%.

At the same time, the price of June futures for WTI rose to $79.09 per barrel, adding 0.58%.

Details

Oil prices continued to rise compared to the previous session on Thursday amid signs of stronger demand in the US, where data showed slower inflation than markets expected, strengthening the case for lower interest rates, which could lead to even greater consumption growth, Reuters notes.

"More subdued April US inflation data and much weaker-than-expected US retail sales data seem to give the Fed room to consider an earlier rate cut, with market expectations leaning more firmly toward policy easing starting in September this year," said IG market strategist Yep Jun Rong.

"Last week's larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil inventories also provided some reassurance, while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to mount," he said.

Signs of slowing inflation and rising demand have supported prices, ANZ Research also said in a note to clients, as well as geopolitical risk, which it believes remains elevated.

In the Middle East, Israeli troops fought Hamas militants throughout Gaza, including Rafah, which had been a haven for civilians. Negotiations on a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Egypt have reached a deadlock: Hamas demands a halt to attacks, while Israel refuses until the group is destroyed.

Growth was limited after the IEA cut its forecast for oil demand growth in 2024, widening the gap between its opinion and that of the OPEC group of producers. Global oil demand will grow by 1.1 million barrels per day this year, the IEA said, 140,000 barrels per day less than in its previous forecast, mainly due to weak demand in developed countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
reutersReuters
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
katarQatar
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

