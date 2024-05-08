ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Cooling" of prices in the oil market gives hope that the cost of gasoline will also decrease - expert

"Cooling" of prices in the oil market gives hope that the cost of gasoline will also decrease - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16040 views

In May, oil prices dropped to $83-85 per barrel, which gives hope that gasoline prices will decline after their significant rise at the beginning of the year.

The decline in oil prices in May gives hope that gasoline prices will also decline. This was stated by fuel market expert, director of the consulting company A-95 Sergiy Kuyun on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The rise in fuel prices was caused by the situation on the global oil market. At the beginning of the year, the price was $76-77 per barrel, and by early May it was $90 and higher. 15% is a fairly significant increase along with prices for petroleum products. Now we see a "cooling" in the oil market - $83-85 per barrel. This gives us hope that we will get a "cooling" of the price tag in May

- Kuyun said.

Addendum

Oil prices rise after Israeli strikes on Rafah.

In early May, Ukrainian gas stations started raising prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Average fuel prices in Ukraine as of May 8, 2024:

  • Premium gasoline A-95 - UAH 59.53
  • Gasoline A-95 - 55.97 UAH
  • Gasoline A-92 - 52.45 UAH
  • Diesel fuel - UAH 53.88
  • Motor vehicle gas - UAH 27.28
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
ukraineUkraine

