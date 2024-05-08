"Cooling" of prices in the oil market gives hope that the cost of gasoline will also decrease - expert

The decline in oil prices in May gives hope that gasoline prices will also decline. This was stated by fuel market expert, director of the consulting company A-95 Sergiy Kuyun on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The rise in fuel prices was caused by the situation on the global oil market. At the beginning of the year, the price was $76-77 per barrel, and by early May it was $90 and higher. 15% is a fairly significant increase along with prices for petroleum products. Now we see a "cooling" in the oil market - $83-85 per barrel. This gives us hope that we will get a "cooling" of the price tag in May - Kuyun said.

Addendum

Oil prices rise after Israeli strikes on Rafah.

In early May, Ukrainian gas stations started raising prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Average fuel prices in Ukraine as of May 8, 2024: