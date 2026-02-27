$43.240.02
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
The Guardian

Oil prices stabilized amid nuclear talks between the US and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Global energy markets stabilized after talks in Geneva, where the US and Iran agreed to continue discussions on the nuclear program next week.

Oil prices stabilized amid nuclear talks between the US and Iran

Global energy markets showed restrained dynamics after the conclusion of negotiations in Geneva, where Washington and Tehran agreed to continue discussions on the nuclear program next week. Despite diplomatic efforts, oil prices remain under pressure due to the unprecedented build-up of US military presence in the Middle East. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil stabilized at around $65 per barrel, while Brent prices fluctuated below $71 after the close of trading on Thursday.

Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure26.02.26, 23:54 • 2530 views

Iranian officials publicly state "good progress" in the discussions, but sources close to the American delegation report Washington's disappointment with the meeting's results. The parties agreed to move the negotiation process to Vienna, where technical experts will try to reconcile positions on limiting uranium enrichment and lifting sanctions.

Military factor and impact on energy security

The market situation remains tense due to President Donald Trump's order for the largest deployment of combat forces in the region since 2003. Direct threats of military strike in case of diplomatic failure force investors to weigh the probability of disruptions in raw material supplies through key sea lanes.

Although the White House hints at prioritizing a peaceful settlement, the presence of a US aircraft carrier group in the Arabian Sea creates an atmosphere of uncertainty that prevents oil prices from falling significantly even with stable production.

US holds nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva parallel to meeting with Ukraine - what is known26.02.26, 16:19 • 2494 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
Geneva
White House
Reuters
Vienna
Donald Trump
United States
Iran