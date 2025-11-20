$42.090.00
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 3820 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 5482 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 7462 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 9628 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 16858 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22191 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 16142 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 17814 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33307 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46928 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:56 AM • 3820 views
Oil prices rose slightly, but oversupply fears are holding back gains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Oil prices rose after falling, as a reduction in US inventories offset speculation about an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Brent and WTI futures recovered in price after reports of a possible action plan to end the war.

Oil prices rose slightly, but oversupply fears are holding back gains

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday after falling in the previous session, as a larger-than-expected reduction in US oil inventories offset speculation that US efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war could increase market supply, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.31%, to $63.72 a barrel by 07:14 GMT (09:14 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.37%, to $59.66.

Both benchmark grades recovered slightly in price after falling 2.1% on Wednesday. The decline followed a Reuters report that the US had signaled to Ukraine to accept a US-developed action plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Reuters
United States
Ukraine