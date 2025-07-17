Oil prices are rising amid growing demand expectations and improving economic data

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
04:00 AM • 20490 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 33964 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 61743 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 54963 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 62041 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 144838 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 64532 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 75540 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 89868 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 91465 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.8m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news
Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - FicoJuly 16, 09:14 PM • 37550 views
Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for RussiaJuly 16, 09:28 PM • 23696 views
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 21025 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone Production01:16 AM • 17273 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties01:38 AM • 31115 views
Publications
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 20487 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 144834 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 113516 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 265962 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 181271 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 121901 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 146578 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 90569 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 105140 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 130869 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Oil prices are rising amid growing demand expectations and improving economic data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Oil prices rose in early trading on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's decline. Brent and WTI futures rose by 0.39% and 0.47% respectively.

Oil prices are rising amid growing demand expectations and improving economic data

Oil prices rose in early trading on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's decline, driven by stronger-than-expected economic data from the world's largest oil consumers and signs of easing trade tensions, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.39%, to $68.79 a barrel by 00:00 GMT (03:00 Kyiv time). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.47%, to $66.69. Both benchmarks fell more than 0.2% in the previous session.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.9 million barrels to 422.2 million barrels last week. This was a sharper drop than the 552,000 barrels forecast, indicating increased refinery activity, reduced supply, and increased demand.

"Some support is provided by favorable marginal conditions in the refining sector. Spreads on petroleum products remain relatively wide across all regions," said John Paisie, president of Stratas Advisors.

However, a larger-than-expected increase in gasoline and diesel inventories limited price growth.

The latest review of the U.S. economy, published on Wednesday, reflects increased activity in recent weeks. However, the outlook was "neutral or slightly pessimistic" as companies reported that rising import tariffs were putting pressure on prices.

Data from China showed a slowdown in growth in the second quarter, but not as significantly as previously expected, partly due to pre-purchasing to circumvent U.S. tariffs, which eased concerns about the state of the economy of the world's largest oil importer.

The data also showed that China's crude oil throughput in June increased by 8.5% compared to the same period last year, indicating growing demand for fuel.

In addition, "positive news about some easing of trade tensions between China and the U.S., related to President Trump's lifting of the ban on selling AI chips to China, as well as the announcement of a trade agreement with Indonesia," provided support, John Paisie added.

Nvidia is set to resume sales of H20 AI chips in China: local buyers are already lining up15.07.25, 12:06 • 4352 views

U.S. President Donald Trump instilled optimism about the prospects of reaching an agreement with Beijing on combating drug trafficking. He also hinted that a trade agreement with India is very close to being concluded, and an agreement with Europe may also be reached.

Trade tariffs can slow global economic growth and, in turn, reduce demand for fuel, easing pressure on prices.

Iraqi oil fields under attack by unknown drones for several days16.07.25, 18:05 • 3406 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9