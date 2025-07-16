$41.820.01
Iraqi oil fields under attack by unknown drones for several days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Three oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, operated primarily by American and Norwegian companies, have been attacked by drones. There were no casualties, but damage to facilities was recorded.

Iraqi oil fields under attack by unknown drones for several days

Three oil fields in the autonomous Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq have been targeted by drone attacks. According to Kurdish counter-terrorism forces, these drone strikes caused material damage, UNN reports with reference to Euronews (Persian) and EFE.

Details

A series of drone attacks were carried out on oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Most of the affected fields are managed by American companies, but there is also activity by companies from the old continent. The Erbil airport, where about 2,500 American servicemen are stationed, is also in the attack zone.

In separate statements, the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate detailed that the first two attacks were recorded between 6:00 and 6:15 local time on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 (3:00 and 3:15 GMT) on an oil field operated by the Norwegian company "DNO" in the city of Zakho.

Another oil field, in the city of Tawke, was attacked at 7:00 AM (4:00 GMT) by another drone.

The third attack occurred approximately 15 minutes later at Baadre's American Hand Oil plant in the Shekhani district, Dohuk province.

"Except for damage to the plant, no one was injured," the anti-terrorism department stated.

Today, according to the anti-terrorism agency in autonomous Kurdistan, four drones were shot down.

Reference

An interesting detail: one of the attacks, in Dohuk province, occurred the day after an oil field operated by the American company Hand Owili was set on fire. But it is also interesting that the incident itself occurred a few hours before the signing of a contract for the development of an oil field by the American company HKN Energy.

Addition

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, suspicions point to Iranian-backed armed forces in Iraq.

The government of the autonomous Kurdish region accused the Iraqi alliance of Shiite militias, allies of Tehran, of this.

Recall

UNN reported that drones attacked the Peshkabir field around 6 AM local time. As a result of the attack, the field was damaged, but no one was injured.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

