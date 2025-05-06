$41.600.11
Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 2334 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 12046 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 12744 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 15068 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 41782 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 118474 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 180687 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 181994 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176491 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190325 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

Oil prices rebounded sharply after falling to a four-year low yesterday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1812 views

Oil prices rose in Asian trading, recovering from a fall to their lowest level since 2021. The reason for the fall was concerns about the consequences of the trade war between the US and China.

Oil prices rebounded sharply after falling to a four-year low yesterday

Oil prices rose on commodity markets this morning. At the same time, oil markets remained tight due to demand disruptions.

UNN reports with reference to Investing and Ámbito.

Details

Oil prices rose sharply in Asian trading on Tuesday, recovering from a four-year low. Over the past day, the price of Brent crude fell by almost 4% and for the first time since 2021 crossed the $60 mark. However, there was a recovery today. At the same time, oil prices remain on the verge of a recent four-year low. Among the reasons are the consequences of the trade war between the US and China.

Context

The trade war has increased the impact on oil prices as markets fear that both the US and China will face increased economic turmoil. This could hurt their appetite for oil, as indicated by a number of weak economic indicators from both countries, investing writes.

China's services sector grew at a slower pace than expected in April.

Gross domestic product data showed an unexpected contraction in the US economy.

Russia expects lower exports and oil prices this year - Bloomberg21.04.25, 14:03 • 3406 views

In the past day, trading opened with a fall of 4.6%. But the decline ended at 3.8%. It is indicated that this was an immediate reaction to the recent decision of OPEC+ to increase crude oil production.

The agreement reached last weekend by major oil exporting countries and their allies calls for an increase in supplies of 411,000 barrels per day starting in June, according to a previously agreed schedule for May.

- writes Ámbito.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel due to OPEC+ plans to accelerate production.

Gas in Europe fell in price following oil amid lagging demand from supplies05.05.25, 16:27 • 6804 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
