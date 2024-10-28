Oil prices plummet after Israel's attack on Iran
Kyiv • UNN
The price of Brent and WTI crude oil fell by more than 4% after Israeli strikes on Iranian military facilities. Iran's oil infrastructure remained intact as agreed with the United States.
Oil prices suffered a significant drop at the beginning of the week after Israel's attack on Iran. This is reported by Euronews, UNN reports.
Details
On Monday, during trading in Asia, the price of North Sea Brent fell by more than four percent to reach $72.99 per barrel. Similarly, the price of a barrel of U.S. West Texas Intermediate also fell by four percent, settling at $68.79.
The decline in prices came after Israel struck military targets in Iran, but left the country's oil and nuclear facilities untouched. Before the attack, Israel promised the United States that it would not strike Iran's critical infrastructure. This step caused a market reaction, as investors fear that an escalation of the conflict could affect the stability of oil supplies in the region.
