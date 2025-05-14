$41.500.04
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 29395 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 40002 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 106959 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 50828 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 144062 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 86740 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94405 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87556 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oil prices fell amid expectations of rising inventories in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1554 views

Brent crude futures fell by 0.5%, WTI also fell by 0.5%. The reason was traders' expectations of a potential jump in oil inventories in the US.

Oil prices fell amid expectations of rising inventories in the US

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, amid traders' expectations of a potential jump in US oil inventories, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.3 a barrel by 08:12 GMT (11:12 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $63.35.

Market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, that US oil inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended May 9, while gasoline inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels and distillate inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels.

The slight decline in oil prices in the morning was the result of an unexpected build-up in oil inventories, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

The drop in gasoline inventories comes as countries prepare to enter the summer driving season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Analysts at Roth Capital Markets said in a note Tuesday evening that the decline in product supply shown in the API data was positive for the oil complex in the long term as it indicated an undersupply in the oil market.

US oil and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, distillate inventories likely rose, and gasoline inventories may have fallen, an expanded Reuters poll showed ahead of the data release.

Global Head of Commodities at Rystad Energy Mukesh Sahdev said that preventing oil price spikes during the summer travel season will be a key part of US President Donald Trump's agenda during his trip to the Persian Gulf.

The United States could take advantage of lower prices to buy more Middle Eastern oil for its strategic oil reserve, he added.

"The big unknown for the market is how US actions on Iran, Russia and Venezuela will lead to disruptions or increases in supply," Sahdev said.

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first major visit13.05.25, 10:19 • 2922 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
Iran
Brent
