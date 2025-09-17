Oil prices fell after rising, but geopolitical instability is holding back the decline

$41.180.06
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 10286 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 53377 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 79062 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 43342 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 57236 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 81528 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30436 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 61084 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38335 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealed
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near Yekaterinburg
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 79068 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 81531 views
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Kash Patel
Ukraine
United States
Italy
United Kingdom
Hungary
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Tesla Model Y

Oil prices fell after rising, but geopolitical instability is holding back the decline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Brent crude futures fell 0.1% to $68.39 a barrel, and WTI fell 0.1% to $64.4. This happened after prices rose 1% due to fears of supply disruptions from Russia and expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Oil prices fell after rising, but geopolitical instability is holding back the decline

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after rising more than 1% in the previous session. However, persistent geopolitical instability curbed market movement, while traders also awaited a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

By 06:30 GMT (09:30 Kyiv time), Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $68.39 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $64.4.

During the last trading session, oil prices rose by more than 1% due to fears of possible supply disruptions from Russia.

It was reported that the Russian oil pipeline monopolist "Transneft" warned producers about a possible reduction in production after drone attacks on critical export ports and refineries.

Russia close to cutting oil production, Transneft begins warning producers - Reuters16.09.25, 16:58 • 2772 views

"The market is focused on geopolitical volatility and potential supply disruptions from Russia. Market fluctuations continue to support high prices," said Emril Jamil, senior oil analyst at the London Stock Exchange Group.

Investors are also awaiting the results of the Fed meeting, which will take place on September 16-17. The discussion will include new Fed Board of Governors member Steven Miran, who is on leave due to his resignation from the Trump administration, and Lisa Cook, the second policymaker who continues to face President Donald Trump's attempts to have her removed.

The US central bank is expected to cut its interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, which should stimulate the economy and increase demand for fuel.

"Markets are betting on a 25 basis point Fed rate cut tonight, which traders believe could lower borrowing costs and boost fuel demand," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

She added that the rally was also driven by geopolitical fluctuations and supply disruption risks associated with conflicts.

"However, I remain cautious. A global supply surplus by the end of 2025 looks almost inevitable as OPEC+ ramps up production," Sachdeva added.

IG Market analyst Tony Sycamore said the market's focus would be on "how many members join Steven Miran in dissenting against a 50 basis point rate cut," whether his forecast implies two or three 25 basis point cuts, and on "the tone of Fed Chair Powell during the press conference."

Any "buy the rumor, sell the fact" reaction to risk assets, including oil, will be short-lived given the possibility of further 25 basis point rate cuts in October and December, Sycamore said.

A potentially optimistic signal for growth is data released on Tuesday showing that US crude and gasoline inventories fell last week, while distillate inventories rose, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute data.

Crude inventories fell by 3.42 million barrels and gasoline inventories by 691,000 barrels in the week ended September 12, while distillate inventories rose by 1.91 million barrels from the previous week, sources said.

The market will monitor whether the data released by the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday will match these figures.

A Reuters poll showed analysts estimated crude inventories fell by about 900,000 barrels last week, distillate inventories rose by about 1 million barrels, and gasoline inventories rose by about 100,000 barrels.

OPEC confirms high oil demand forecasts and sees stable economic growth11.09.25, 18:19 • 3919 views

Julia Shramko

Federal Reserve
OPEC
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States