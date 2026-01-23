$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 15389 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 28365 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 24072 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 21889 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18419 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18118 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35119 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16103 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16551 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Electricity outage schedules
Oil market stalls, prices stable: weak dollar curbs pressure from oversupply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Global oil prices are stable due to a weak dollar and optimism in financial markets, which offsets fears of a fuel surplus. Chinese stimulus and US GDP growth support the market, despite IEA forecasts of a significant surplus in 2026.

Oil market stalls, prices stable: weak dollar curbs pressure from oversupply

Global oil prices are showing stability, as a weakening US dollar and optimism in financial markets offset investor concerns about a significant fuel surplus. Despite forecasts of a surplus of raw materials in the first quarter of 2026, the market finds support in the expected stimulation of the Chinese economy and positive data on US GDP growth. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As of January 23, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures are trading near the $60 per barrel mark, showing a trend towards a fifth consecutive weekly gain. Brent is holding at around $64 per barrel. The weakening of the US dollar has made oil more attractive to foreign buyers, which has helped to offset the negative impact of increased inventories in US storage facilities.

For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - Bloomberg22.01.26, 02:50 • 26460 views

Chinese Stimulus and the American Economy

An important supporting factor was a signal from the Governor of the People's Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, who hinted at the possibility of further interest rate cuts in an interview with Xinhua news agency.

As the world's largest oil importer, China directly influences quotes: the injection of liquidity into its banking system is seen by traders as a step towards increased demand. At the same time, revised data on the US economy confirmed that it is growing faster than previously predicted.

IEA Surplus Forecasts

Despite the current stabilization, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in its January report of a "deep surplus" in the first quarter of 2026. According to analysts, production could exceed demand by 4.25 million barrels per day. This surplus is due to the build-up of capacity by OPEC+ countries, as well as the activity of drilling companies in the US, Guyana, and Brazil, which creates long-term pressure on prices. 

Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against Europe22.01.26, 06:58 • 15247 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Brazil
China
United States