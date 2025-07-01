Oil cheaper amid expectations of increased OPEC+ supplies and fears of US tariffs

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 1179 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 21582 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 33156 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 25580 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 92930 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141454 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 74686 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 76507 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 81505 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154951 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.8m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 18326 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 16115 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 22378 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 29154 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 19590 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 21514 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 33092 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 78355 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 88927 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141419 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 7134 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 104400 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 106931 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 103729 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 113816 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Oil cheaper amid expectations of increased OPEC+ supplies and fears of US tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 651 views

Brent and WTI crude oil prices fell by 0.5% on Tuesday, while OPEC+ plans to increase production by 411,000 barrels per day in August. Uncertainty regarding US tariffs and oversupply are also restraining the market.

Oil cheaper amid expectations of increased OPEC+ supplies and fears of US tariffs

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, driven by expectations of increased OPEC+ production in August and fears of an economic slowdown due to the prospect of higher US tariffs, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude fell 30 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.44 a barrel by 04:30 GMT (07:30 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.78 a barrel.

"The market is now concerned that the OPEC+ alliance will continue its accelerated pace of production increases," ANZ senior commodities strategist Daniel Hynes said in a note.

Last week, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters that the group plans to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day in August, following similar increases in May, June, and July.

If approved, the total OPEC+ supply increase for the year would amount to 1.78 million barrels per day, equivalent to more than 1.5% of global oil demand. OPEC and its allies, including Russia, together known as OPEC+, will meet on July 6.

"These larger supply increases should ensure that the global oil market is well supplied for the remainder of the year," ING commodity strategists said.

"The expectation of a comfortable oil balance, as well as a large amount of OPEC's available production capacity, appear to be reassuring the market," ING added.

IEA: global oil supply to exceed demand this year despite Middle East conflict17.06.25, 16:05 • 2958 views

Uncertainty over US tariffs and their impact on global growth also weighed on oil prices.  US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could be notified of sharply higher tariffs, despite "good faith" talks as the July 9 deadline approaches, when tariff rates are set to revert from a temporary 10% to President Donald Trump's suspended rates of 11% to 50%, announced on April 2.

Morgan Stanley expects Brent crude futures to rebound to around $60 early next year as the market will be well supplied and geopolitical risk will decrease after the de-escalation of Israeli-Iranian relations. The company expects an oversupply of 1.3 million barrels per day in 2026.

The 12-day war, which began with an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 13, led to a surge in Brent crude prices. They soared above $80 a barrel after the US bombed Iran's nuclear facilities, then fell to $67 after Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

US intercepted conversation of Iranian officials about American strikes - WP30.06.25, 13:43 • 19404 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Israel
OPEC
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9