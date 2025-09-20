$41.250.00
Officials of the occupation authorities of Crimea, propagandists and pro-Russian figures from Moldova: the Presidential Office revealed details of three new sanctions packages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against officials of the occupation authorities of Crimea, propagandists, and pro-Russian figures from Moldova. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council.

Officials of the occupation authorities of Crimea, propagandists and pro-Russian figures from Moldova: the Presidential Office revealed details of three new sanctions packages

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against officials of the occupation authorities of Crimea, propagandists, and pro-Russian figures from Moldova. The relevant decrees have already been published on the website of the President of Ukraine, and the press service has revealed the details of the new sanction packages, UNN reports.

Details

According to the OP, Ukraine has imposed sanctions against officials, businessmen, and those involved in human rights violations in temporarily occupied Crimea, propagandists, and pro-Russian figures from Moldova. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees on the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

In particular, sanctions were applied against six propagandists, including Oleksandr Rogers, who publicly denied the existence of Ukraine, called for changes to the borders of the territory and the state border of Ukraine, spread anti-Ukrainian publications, and justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, and Russian senator Olena Mizulina, one of the authors of repressive laws and a public supporter of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine also imposed sanctions against 11 public and political figures in Moldova who promote pro-Russian narratives and justify Russia's aggression. Among them are Vasile Bolea, who popularizes Russia's foreign policy in the media, and Dmitrii Konstantinov, who heads the People's Assembly of Gagauzia and openly repeats Russian propaganda theses. This decision is an important signal of support for the people of Moldova on their path to European integration.

The third sanctions decision concerns 66 individuals and 13 legal entities, including officials of the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied Crimea, representatives of the Russian judiciary involved in human rights violations in Crimea, individuals associated with the spread of Russian propaganda, and organizations involved in assisting the Russian army.

This list includes, in particular, Valentina Lavrik, the so-called Minister of Education, Science, and Youth of temporarily occupied Crimea, who implements Russian educational standards and militarizes the educational process, as well as judges Vasyl Zlotnikov and Denys Izotenko, who handed down repressive sentences against residents of Crimea.

These decisions are synchronized with the policy of international partners and are aimed at blocking Russia's resources, protecting human rights in the occupied territories, and countering Russian propaganda, the OP emphasized.

