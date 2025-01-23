Official to go to trial over landfill on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94308 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101020 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108976 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111755 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132603 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136105 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103800 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113449 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120457 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68223 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115245 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 39969 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38405 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 94331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132607 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136110 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157381 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30249 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38405 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115245 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120457 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140520 views
Official to go to trial over landfill on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38545 views

An illegal dumping of construction waste from the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge construction was discovered on Trukhaniv Island. The head of the construction site will be brought to court for land pollution worth UAH 5 million.

A land plot on Trukhaniv Island was turned into a garbage dump. The official of the general contractor of the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing will be tried for this. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have sent to court an indictment against an official of the general contractor for the construction of the Podil-Voskresenskyi Bridge Crossing on the fact of land contamination with waste and construction waste (Part 1 of Article 239, Part 1 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that in 2019, the head of a construction site, in collusion with officials of two subcontractors, polluted a land plot on Trukhaniv Island with waste.

This area was allocated for the construction of a bridge crossing. Instead, entrepreneurs systematically dumped garbage on this site to save money allocated for construction waste removal,

- the message says.

According to the calculation, the amount of damage caused by land contamination is more than UAH 129 thousand, which is confirmed by the expert opinion.

In addition, according to the calculation of the State Environmental Service of the Capital District, the amount of damage from land pollution by solid household and construction waste was established at UAH 4.9 million.

During the pre-trial investigation, the man compensated for the damage and cleared the area of debris. Currently, the indictment against him has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

Director of a sports school in Kyiv suspected of UAH 1.2 million in losses13.01.25, 01:56 • 36481 view

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising