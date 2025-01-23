Official to go to trial over landfill on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv

A land plot on Trukhaniv Island was turned into a garbage dump. The official of the general contractor of the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing will be tried for this. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have sent to court an indictment against an official of the general contractor for the construction of the Podil-Voskresenskyi Bridge Crossing on the fact of land contamination with waste and construction waste (Part 1 of Article 239, Part 1 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was established that in 2019, the head of a construction site, in collusion with officials of two subcontractors, polluted a land plot on Trukhaniv Island with waste.

This area was allocated for the construction of a bridge crossing. Instead, entrepreneurs systematically dumped garbage on this site to save money allocated for construction waste removal, - the message says.



According to the calculation, the amount of damage caused by land contamination is more than UAH 129 thousand, which is confirmed by the expert opinion.

In addition, according to the calculation of the State Environmental Service of the Capital District, the amount of damage from land pollution by solid household and construction waste was established at UAH 4.9 million.

During the pre-trial investigation, the man compensated for the damage and cleared the area of debris. Currently, the indictment against him has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

