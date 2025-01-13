Director of a sports school in Kyiv suspected of UAH 1.2 million in losses

The director of a children's and youth sports school subordinated to the Department of Youth and Sports of the executive body KCSA was served with a notice of suspicion in Kyiv. The reason was an overpayment of UAH 1.2 million during the repair of a playground. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of juvenile prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the director of a children's and youth sports school subordinated to the Department of Youth and Sports of the executive body of the KCSA was served a notice of suspicion (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the suspect entered into an agreement with a private enterprise for the purchase and installation of a playground with a playing field and sanitary facilities for a total amount of over UAH 3 million.

At the same time, a commodity expertise showed that the market value of the playground with a playing field and sanitary facilities is about UAH 1.8 million.

According to the conclusion of the economic examination, the purchase of the site at a price that was almost twice as high as the actual cost caused the local community to suffer losses of more than UAH 1.2 million - the prosecutor's office said.

According to the press service, the pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Podilskyi Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of the SBU Office in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Recall

