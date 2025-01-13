ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Director of a sports school in Kyiv suspected of UAH 1.2 million in losses

Director of a sports school in Kyiv suspected of UAH 1.2 million in losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36483 views

The head of the children's and youth sports school was notified of suspicion for overstating the cost of the playground by UAH 1.2 million. The real value of the facility is UAH 1.8 million instead of the UAH 3 million paid.

The director of a children's and youth sports school subordinated to the Department of Youth and Sports of the executive body KCSA was served with a notice of suspicion in Kyiv. The reason was an overpayment of UAH 1.2 million during the repair of a playground. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of juvenile prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the director of a children's and youth sports school subordinated to the Department of Youth and Sports of the executive body of the KCSA was served a notice of suspicion (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the suspect entered into an agreement with a private enterprise for the purchase and installation of a playground with a playing field and sanitary facilities for a total amount of over UAH 3 million.

ImageImageImage

At the same time, a commodity expertise showed that the market value of the playground with a playing field and sanitary facilities is about UAH 1.8 million.

According to the conclusion of the economic examination, the purchase of the site at a price that was almost twice as high as the actual cost caused the local community to suffer losses of more than UAH 1.2 million

- the prosecutor's office said.

According to the press service, the pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Podilskyi Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of the SBU Office in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Recall

The deputy director of the KCSA department and an intermediary will be tried for extortion of bribes from carriers. The official demanded 40 thousand hryvnias a week for the right to work on the route through a company he controlled.

