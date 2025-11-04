Official NBU exchange rate for November 4: dollar rises to 42 hryvnias

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for Tuesday, November 4. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar increased by 15 kopecks and amounts to 42.04 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.04 (+15 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.42 (+2 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.38 (+1 kopeck) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.70-42.15 UAH, the euro at 48.15-48.86 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.80 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.01-42.04 UAH/dollar and 48.37-48.39 UAH/euro.

Recall

The US dollar index updated a three-month high as investors await fresh economic data. This could influence the Federal Reserve's stance on further monetary easing.

