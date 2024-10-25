Odesa was the first to support Zelensky's victory plan, collectively and unanimously - Kiper
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa was the first to support Zelensky's victory plan, collectively and unanimously, said RMA Chairman Kiper.
Today, on October 25, the deputies of the Odesa City Council collectively and unanimously supported the Victory Plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
"Odesa is the first regional center in Ukraine to collectively and unanimously support the Victory Plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
At an extraordinary session of the Odesa City Council of the VIII convocation, the deputies unanimously voted in favor of this important appeal. Thank you for your decisive step, which demonstrates our unity and unshakable faith in the Victory," he wrote.
Kiper is convinced that other cities in Odesa Oblast, as well as the regional council, will join the initiative.
"Together, we will convey the key points of the Victory Plan to international partners and twin cities and regions, as their support is crucial for the restoration of a just peace and development of Ukraine," he writes.
According to Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, it is important to convey the key points of the Victory Plan to international partners and Odesa's sister cities. Their support is crucial, he adds.
"We hope that the Victory Plan will be fully implemented. Glory to Ukraine!" - Trukhanov wrote.
As a reminder, on October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to MPs - a list of needs and steps to strengthen the state's position.
The Victory Plan consists of five points - geopolitical, two military, economic, and security - and three secret annexes:
- Inviting Ukraine to join NATO.
- Defense. It refers to the irreversible strengthening of Ukraine's defense against the aggressor.
- Deterrence. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory that will be sufficient to protect the country from any military threat from Russia.
- Strategic economic potential. Ukraine offers strategic partners to conclude a special agreement on joint protection of critical resources available in the country, joint investment and use of the relevant economic potential.
- Security. It is designed for the post-war period and provides for the replacement of certain military contingents of the US Armed Forces stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units that have gained real experience in modern warfare, the use of Western weapons, and cooperation with NATO troops, if the partners agree.