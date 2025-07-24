Odesa under massive drone attack: loud explosions heard in the city

Odesa was subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones on the night of Thursday, July 24. This was reported by UNN with reference to the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, and local public pages.

Details

At 23:57, Trukhanov reported the threat of attack UAVs being used.

Odesa, please stay in safe places! - he wrote.

At 1:20, Trukhanov informed about the first explosions in Odesa. Later, Kiper confirmed this information.

Odesa and the district, be in shelters! The enemy is attacking with attack drones! - said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Meanwhile, local public pages report "hell" in the city - in particular, there are alleged hits on a high-rise building. A fire at the "Pryvoz" market is also reported.

At 2:36, an air raid alert was declared over in Odesa and the region.

Recall

In Odesa, on the night of July 22, explosions occurred. Despite the active work of Ukrainian air defense forces, damage occurred to civilian infrastructure. One person was injured.

