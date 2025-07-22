Odesa suffered significant damage as a result of the night attack: details.

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of Tuesday, July 22, the city suffered significant damage. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, informs UNN.

According to him, despite the active work of Ukrainian air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

An administrative building and cars are on fire, windows are blown out in residential buildings - Kiper stated.

He added that information regarding casualties is being clarified, and all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Meanwhile, local public pages report that a store also caught fire in Odesa as a result of the enemy strike.

In Odesa, on the night of July 22, explosions occurred, and Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on the danger. The Air Force warned of a group of attack UAVs in the Black Sea waters near the city.

