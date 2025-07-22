Odesa suffered significant damage as a result of the night attack: details.

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:47 PM • 14602 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 37755 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
July 21, 03:58 PM • 36137 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 85509 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 50576 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81789 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 43401 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 49865 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57059 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52197 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
80%
744mm
Popular news
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 67556 views
Thunderstorms and heavy rains do not subside: rescuers are battling the consequences of bad weather in a number of regions of UkraineJuly 21, 03:32 PM • 5074 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian carJuly 21, 03:58 PM • 3110 views
Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk stated that she was beaten in Dubai by Russian socialites and the son of a Donetsk businessman.July 21, 04:15 PM • 14931 views
Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hoursJuly 21, 06:25 PM • 4274 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 67561 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 85509 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81789 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 393661 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 314227 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Turkey
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 113672 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 208431 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 225087 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 222231 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222221 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

Odesa suffered significant damage as a result of the night attack: details.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of July 22, civilian infrastructure was damaged, buildings and cars are on fire. Information regarding the injured is being clarified, relevant services are working.

Odesa suffered significant damage as a result of the night attack: details.

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa on the night of Tuesday, July 22, the city suffered significant damage. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, despite the active work of Ukrainian air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

An administrative building and cars are on fire, windows are blown out in residential buildings

- Kiper stated.

He added that information regarding casualties is being clarified, and all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Meanwhile, local public pages report that a store also caught fire in Odesa as a result of the enemy strike.

Recall

In Odesa, on the night of July 22, explosions occurred, and Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on the danger. The Air Force warned of a group of attack UAVs in the Black Sea waters near the city.

Massive Russian attack on Odesa claims one life, 6 injured: new footage of consequences19.07.25, 10:09 • 11434 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Kiper
Black Sea
Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9