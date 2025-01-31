Odesa region under Russian attack for three nights: power outages in Chornomorsk, doctor and 3 others injured during surgery

For the third night in a row, Odesa region has been under attack by Russian troops. A hospital, a residential building, a grain warehouse and other facilities were damaged by Russian drones in Chornomorsk, four people were injured, including a doctor who was performing surgery during the Russian attack, and there are power outages, Odesa RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

For the third day in a row, the enemy has been continuously terrorizing Odesa region with attack drones. This time Russian terrorists attacked Chornomorsk. The attack damaged the city hospital, a private residential building, an administrative building, a grain warehouse and trucks. Four people were injured, one of them a doctor who was performing surgery during the attack - Kiper wrote.

According to him, all the wounded are in moderate condition. Two were hospitalized, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.

"There are also problems with electricity supply in parts of Chornomorsk and the suburbs due to the enemy strike. DTEK specialists are already working to restore electricity to homes," said Kiper.

All other special services are working to eliminate the attack. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region.