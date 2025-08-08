Odesa region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: infrastructure damaged, one person injured

At night, the enemy once again attacked the Odesa district with attack drones. One person was injured, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Despite the effective work of our air defense forces, there is damage to the building of the sewage pumping station. Also, in the suburbs, due to falling debris, dry grass caught fire. - wrote Kiper.

According to him, the fire was promptly extinguished.

The security guard of a gas station was injured, where the blast wave blew out the glass. The man received multiple lacerations to his arm. Medics provided him with all necessary assistance, and the injured person is currently continuing outpatient treatment. - noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Law enforcement officers are recording another crime committed by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.