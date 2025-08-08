82 out of 108 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, including 3 jet-powered ones

Russia launched 108 drones at Ukraine overnight, 82 were neutralized, including three jet drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 8 (from 8:30 PM on August 7), the enemy attacked with 108 aerial assault means: 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs, various types of imitation drones, and 8 high-speed (jet) UAVs from the directions of: Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 82 aerial targets: 3 jet drones and 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"26 UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) at 8 locations," the report says.