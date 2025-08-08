82 out of 108 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, including 3 jet-powered ones

$41.610.07
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 14873 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 17621 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69217 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 57804 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 119000 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 113973 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96886 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146702 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75135 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv: fire at a civilian enterprise
"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is valid
"Real child trafficking": occupiers created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region for adoption
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69217 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol

82 out of 108 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, including 3 jet-powered ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1614 views

On the night of August 8, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 108 aerial assault weapons. 82 aerial targets were neutralized, including 79 "Shaheds".

82 out of 108 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, including 3 jet-powered ones

Russia launched 108 drones at Ukraine overnight, 82 were neutralized, including three jet drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 8 (from 8:30 PM on August 7), the enemy attacked with 108 aerial assault means: 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs, various types of imitation drones, and 8 high-speed (jet) UAVs from the directions of: Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 82 aerial targets: 3 jet drones and 79 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"26 UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) at 8 locations," the report says.

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea