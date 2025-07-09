Odesa patrol officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds

$41.850.05
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
07:40 PM • 2185 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
06:25 PM • 10430 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 65769 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 52179 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 61361 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 95875 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 56771 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 118996 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56258 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68384 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Publications
Exclusives
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 93913 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 40846 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 32697 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 25652 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions05:51 PM • 7471 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 25700 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 32753 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 40900 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 65769 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 93960 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 120817 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 251912 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 432718 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 262746 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 371893 views
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Odesa patrol officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 443 views

In Odesa, patrol police officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds on Lvivska Street. The animal was transported to a veterinary clinic, its condition is stable, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Odesa patrol officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds

In Odesa, patrol police officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Patrol Police.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday morning, July 9, patrol officers Mykola Morozov and Serhiy Onufran received a report: a wounded dog was lying on Lvivska Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, they saw that the animal had serious injuries, probably gunshot wounds. Together with the applicant, volunteers, and with the help of the director of the Odesa Zoo, the four-legged animal was carefully transported to the veterinary clinic.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the dog is currently under the supervision of doctors. Its condition is stable. Investigators have launched criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 299 (Cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code.

Recall

In Kyiv, during the extinguishing of a fire in an apartment, a cat and a dog were rescued. After providing emergency care to the animals, rescuers handed them over to their owners.

Dogs locked in a car for several days were found in Kyiv: the animals were rescued07.01.25, 18:02 • 25451 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Odesa
