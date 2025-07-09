Odesa patrol officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds

In Odesa, patrol police officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Patrol Police.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday morning, July 9, patrol officers Mykola Morozov and Serhiy Onufran received a report: a wounded dog was lying on Lvivska Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, they saw that the animal had serious injuries, probably gunshot wounds. Together with the applicant, volunteers, and with the help of the director of the Odesa Zoo, the four-legged animal was carefully transported to the veterinary clinic. - the message says.

It is indicated that the dog is currently under the supervision of doctors. Its condition is stable. Investigators have launched criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 299 (Cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code.

