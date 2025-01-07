ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Dogs locked in a car for several days were found in Kyiv: the animals were rescued

Dogs locked in a car for several days were found in Kyiv: the animals were rescued

 • 25168 views

On Vysotsky Boulevard, a passerby found two emaciated dogs locked in a Nissan. The owner of the car was found, the animals were released, and an administrative report was drawn up against the man.

In Kyiv, a man found two dogs locked in a car. The animals looked exhausted, as they had probably been in the vehicle since yesterday. This was reported by the Kyiv patrol police, UNN reports.

Details

A concerned passerby reportedly found two dogs locked in a Nissan car on Volodymyr Vysotsky Boulevard. He immediately contacted the police.

Together with our colleagues from the district police department, we interviewed eyewitnesses, identified the owner of the car and called him to the scene. The man confirmed that these were his animals, opened the car, and let the four-legged friends out,

- said the police.

Law enforcement officers conducted an explanatory conversation with the citizen to prevent similar cases in the future and drew up a report against him under Part 1 of Art. 154 (Violation of the rules for keeping pets) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Recall 

In Kyiv, a man in the video abuses a toy terrier, forcing it to eat feces and beating it until it bleeds. Animal rights activists appealed to the police.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
nissanNissan
kyivKyiv

