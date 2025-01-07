Dogs locked in a car for several days were found in Kyiv: the animals were rescued

In Kyiv, a man found two dogs locked in a car. The animals looked exhausted, as they had probably been in the vehicle since yesterday. This was reported by the Kyiv patrol police, UNN reports.

Details

A concerned passerby reportedly found two dogs locked in a Nissan car on Volodymyr Vysotsky Boulevard. He immediately contacted the police.

Together with our colleagues from the district police department, we interviewed eyewitnesses, identified the owner of the car and called him to the scene. The man confirmed that these were his animals, opened the car, and let the four-legged friends out, - said the police.

Law enforcement officers conducted an explanatory conversation with the citizen to prevent similar cases in the future and drew up a report against him under Part 1 of Art. 154 (Violation of the rules for keeping pets) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

