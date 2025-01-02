In Kyiv, an unknown person was driving a car and dragging a dog: police are investigating

A video of a car driver dragging his dog through the window, allegedly because his arms hurt and he was walking it in this way, is being shared online. Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, in Kyiv, an unknown man was driving a car and dragging a dog through the window. The drivers stopped the car and demanded an explanation, to which the dog's owner replied that his arm was hurting and that he was walking the dog.

After he was threatened to call the police, he took the dog to the salon and left

The Kyiv police informed the journalist of UNN that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Recall

In Kyiv, a man abused a toy terrier, forcing it to eat feces and beating it until it bled. Animal rights activists appealed to the police.