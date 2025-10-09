$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
11:29 AM • 19873 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
October 9, 09:10 AM
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
October 9, 07:35 AM
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
October 9, 01:15 AM
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Odesa needs modern meteorological equipment to counter natural disasters - Mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov discussed the natural disaster of September 30 and emphasized the need for modern meteorological equipment for the city. The existing equipment does not allow for accurate determination of precipitation amounts and localization of dangerous phenomena.

Odesa needs modern meteorological equipment to counter natural disasters - Mayor

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov held a meeting where he discussed the natural disaster in the city on September 30. He emphasized that to counter such cataclysms, the city needs to be equipped with modern meteorological equipment, which is already available in Kyiv and Lviv, UNN reports with reference to Trukhanov's Telegram page.

I held a working meeting with Viktor Sytov, Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas. We discussed the chronology of events on September 30, the peculiarities of forecasting weather phenomena, and the need to improve interaction between meteorological services and local authorities.

- Trukhanov noted.

The mayor also explained that as of now, the Hydrometeorological Center has 12 weather stations, four of which are marine. However, according to him, the available equipment does not allow for accurate determination of precipitation and localization of dangerous phenomena.

This requires a modern radar — like the one already operating in Lviv and Kyiv region. Its range is about 300 km, which would allow covering the entire southern region.

- Trukhanov noted.

In addition, Trukhanov instructed his deputies, together with the Center's specialists, to prepare a technical specification and justification for the importance of installing such a radar in Odesa.

I also plan to appeal to our sister cities with a request to support this initiative. It is important for us that the weather forecast is as accurate and detailed as possible, because based on it, we make decisions regarding the actions of all city services in case of dangerous weather conditions.

- Trukhanov emphasized.

Significant rains are expected again in Odesa region. In case of worsening weather conditions, employers should be ready to transfer employees to remote work.

Antonina Tumanova

