Odesa needs modern meteorological equipment to counter natural disasters - Mayor

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov held a meeting where he discussed the natural disaster in the city on September 30. He emphasized that to counter such cataclysms, the city needs to be equipped with modern meteorological equipment, which is already available in Kyiv and Lviv, UNN reports with reference to Trukhanov's Telegram page.

I held a working meeting with Viktor Sytov, Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas. We discussed the chronology of events on September 30, the peculiarities of forecasting weather phenomena, and the need to improve interaction between meteorological services and local authorities. - Trukhanov noted.

The mayor also explained that as of now, the Hydrometeorological Center has 12 weather stations, four of which are marine. However, according to him, the available equipment does not allow for accurate determination of precipitation and localization of dangerous phenomena.

This requires a modern radar — like the one already operating in Lviv and Kyiv region. Its range is about 300 km, which would allow covering the entire southern region. - Trukhanov noted.

In addition, Trukhanov instructed his deputies, together with the Center's specialists, to prepare a technical specification and justification for the importance of installing such a radar in Odesa.

I also plan to appeal to our sister cities with a request to support this initiative. It is important for us that the weather forecast is as accurate and detailed as possible, because based on it, we make decisions regarding the actions of all city services in case of dangerous weather conditions. - Trukhanov emphasized.

Addition

Significant rains are expected again in Odesa region. In case of worsening weather conditions, employers should be ready to transfer employees to remote work.