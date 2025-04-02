Odesa and the region are under threat of attack by strike drones - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported a threat of attack by strike drones. The Air Force recorded an enemy UAV in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.
The enemy attacked Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.
Odesa and the region, threat of attack by strike drones! Stay in shelters
Recall
The Air Force informed that an enemy UAV was recorded in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.
Explosions are reported in Odesa: residents are urged to be safe28.03.25, 02:06 • 13132 views