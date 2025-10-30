October bids farewell: last warm days with rain in the north and gusty winds

On October 31, mixed autumn weather is expected in Ukraine: rains will mainly occur in the north and northeast, while most of the country will be without precipitation. Daytime temperatures will range from +9 to +19° depending on the region, with a gusty westerly wind, sometimes with gusts up to 15-18 m/s. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Weather in the regions

The warmest weather will remain in the south - +15 +19°, while in the north the temperature will drop slightly to +9 +13°. In the central and eastern regions, thermometers will show +11 +15°. Despite the rains in the north, the autumn sun will still occasionally peek through the clouds.

Weather in the capital

Kyiv residents can expect light rain, gusty westerly winds, and a daytime temperature of +10 +11°, slightly lower than in previous days. In general, in the coming days, moderately warm autumn weather will persist in Ukraine without night frosts, with comfortable daytime temperatures around +10 +14°, and a couple of degrees warmer in the south.

Additionally

On October 30, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. Only in the far west of the country is light rain possible during the day.