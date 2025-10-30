October bids farewell: last warm days with rain in the north and gusty winds

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8514 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 10518 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 10461 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:17 AM • 14610 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 17563 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 14829 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 19600 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27494 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44610 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44917 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operationsOctober 30, 02:14 AM • 29581 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhotoOctober 30, 03:11 AM • 24089 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delaysOctober 30, 04:34 AM • 36048 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo06:35 AM • 17473 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 17862 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 2014 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8542 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 18056 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 95640 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 84680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Kudryashov
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 30074 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 37839 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 62660 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 66912 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 47885 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Forbes

October bids farewell: last warm days with rain in the north and gusty winds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

On October 31, rain is expected in the north and northeast of Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Air temperature will range from +9 to +19° depending on the region, wind western, gusty.

October bids farewell: last warm days with rain in the north and gusty winds

On October 31, mixed autumn weather is expected in Ukraine: rains will mainly occur in the north and northeast, while most of the country will be without precipitation. Daytime temperatures will range from +9 to +19° depending on the region, with a gusty westerly wind, sometimes with gusts up to 15-18 m/s. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Weather in the regions

The warmest weather will remain in the south - +15 +19°, while in the north the temperature will drop slightly to +9 +13°. In the central and eastern regions, thermometers will show +11 +15°. Despite the rains in the north, the autumn sun will still occasionally peek through the clouds.

Weather in the capital

Kyiv residents can expect light rain, gusty westerly winds, and a daytime temperature of +10 +11°, slightly lower than in previous days. In general, in the coming days, moderately warm autumn weather will persist in Ukraine without night frosts, with comfortable daytime temperatures around +10 +14°, and a couple of degrees warmer in the south.

Additionally

On October 30, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. Only in the far west of the country is light rain possible during the day.

Lilia Podolyak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv