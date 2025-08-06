Occupiers turn museums in temporarily occupied territories into propaganda centers - CNS

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are turning captured museums into propaganda centers. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

It is noted that Russians are opening exhibitions in local history museums dedicated to the militants of the Russian Airborne Forces.

These "expositions" are another tool for brainwashing and distorting history. Their creation is overseen by the occupation administration, and they plan to complete them by October - stated the CNR.

They add that the enemy is trying to erase Ukrainian identity, replacing it with myths about "liberators."

Russian "archaeologists" are illegally conducting excavations in occupied Crimea, stealing artifacts and falsifying history. Similar "expeditions" are being prepared in Kherson region with the aim of appropriating Ukraine's past.

Propaganda "restoration" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine stops along with the Russian economy - Center of National Resistance