Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa region

On the night of September 28, Russian troops attacked the Akkerman Distillery in Odesa region, where AZNAURI cognac for the Ukrainian market was produced. The bottling shop and warehouses were damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's post on social networks.

Details

According to the company, the attack damaged production facilities, including bottling lines and finished product warehouses. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the employees.

AZNAURI noted that they have accumulated cognac reserves, so the products will continue to be available for sale. Representatives stated that they are already working on restoring production and plan to return to full operation in the near future.

AZNAURI is not just about cognac. It's about strength, resilience, and the belief that even in the darkest times, we don't give up. These values live in each member of our team. Thank you, our consumers and partners, for your support. It is thanks to you that we continue to fight, preserve jobs, and together support the Ukrainian economy. - the post says.

Recall

On the night of September 28, the Russian army attacked Odesa region. During the night attack, Russian drones caused a fire at one of the local enterprises and damaged the roof of a private house.

