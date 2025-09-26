Odesa region: Russian drones damaged transformers of a transport infrastructure facility

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 4998 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12430 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 20532 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 33161 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 31321 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 65477 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 41772 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 61681 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 60139 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 78427 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
78%
764mm
Popular news
Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on "green" recovery and development of the agricultural sectorSeptember 25, 09:42 PM • 2800 views
Polish Foreign Ministry urges its citizens to leave Belarus: what is the reason?September 25, 10:38 PM • 4392 views
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US government02:40 AM • 3228 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP02:59 AM • 16272 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhoto03:46 AM • 11998 views
Publications
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 4968 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12412 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 23743 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 30109 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 37669 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rafael Grossi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 25683 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 33923 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 67357 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 125086 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 83218 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
The Washington Post

Odesa region: Russian drones damaged transformers of a transport infrastructure facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

During the night, the Odesa region was attacked by Russian drones, damaging transformers at a transport infrastructure facility. The fire was promptly extinguished, and there were no casualties.

Odesa region: Russian drones damaged transformers of a transport infrastructure facility

Odesa region was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, transformers of a transport infrastructure facility were damaged, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones. For about 2 hours, air defense units repelled the enemy attack aimed at civilian infrastructure facilities in the region. Despite the active work of air defense, as a result of the attack, in particular, transformers of one of the transport infrastructure facilities were damaged.

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out. SES employees promptly extinguished the fire, the head of the OVA noted.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," Kiper said.

Number of suburban trains have been canceled in Odesa region due to damage caused by hostilities26.09.25, 08:54 • 1236 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast