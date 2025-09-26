Odesa region: Russian drones damaged transformers of a transport infrastructure facility

Odesa region was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, transformers of a transport infrastructure facility were damaged, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones. For about 2 hours, air defense units repelled the enemy attack aimed at civilian infrastructure facilities in the region. Despite the active work of air defense, as a result of the attack, in particular, transformers of one of the transport infrastructure facilities were damaged. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out. SES employees promptly extinguished the fire, the head of the OVA noted.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," Kiper said.

