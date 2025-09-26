$41.410.03
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Number of suburban trains have been canceled in Odesa region due to damage caused by hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

Odesa Railway is temporarily canceling suburban train services No. 6208, No. 6207, No. 6254, No. 6256 and changing the route of train No. 6255 from September 26. This is due to damage to energy infrastructure as a result of hostilities, which has led to delays in other services.

In the Odesa region, a number of suburban train routes have been canceled and changed due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by hostilities, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure as a result of hostilities, we are temporarily canceling suburban train services in the Odesa region.

- reported in UZ.

According to the company, on September 26, the following trains are temporarily canceled:

  • No. 6208 Odesa-Holovna – Rozdilna 1;
    • No. 6207 Rozdilna 1 – Odesa-Holovna;
      • No. 6254 Odesa-Holovna – Podilsk;
        • No. 6256 Odesa-Holovna – Vapniarka

          It is also indicated that the following will run on the changed route:

          • No. 6255 Vapniarka - Podilsk (instead of Vapniarka – Odesa-Holovna)

            "Two suburban trains No. 6251 and No. 6253 on the routes Vapniarka – Odesa-Holovna are coupled into one train and run on the route with a reserve diesel locomotive," the report says.

            Currently, from Ivanivka station, as noted, there are such delays:

            • No. 6251 – more than 3.5 hours;
              • No. 6253 – more than 2 hours.

                Travelers were urged to take into account the changes when traveling. 

                15 trains delayed after Russia's night attack, two of them by more than 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia25.09.25, 13:30 • 15758 views

