09:30 PM • 4544 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
08:53 PM • 1324 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 30202 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 74621 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 88710 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 104243 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 117598 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255529 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113937 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85992 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Occupiers shelled Lobanivka with MLRS: private houses are on fire - MVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On August 31, Russian troops shelled the village of Lobanivka with MLRS, causing a fire in private houses. There is currently no information about casualties.

Occupiers shelled Lobanivka with MLRS: private houses are on fire - MVA
Illustrative photo

On August 31, around 9:50 PM, Russian troops opened fire on the village of Lobanivka with multiple rocket launchers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Derhachi Military-Civil Administration Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

Around 9:50 PM, Russians shelled Lobanivka with MLRS. As a result of the rocket artillery strikes, a fire broke out in the village – private houses are burning.

- the post says.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out — private residential buildings caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene.

As of now, there is no information about casualties. Data on the scale of destruction is being clarified.

Recall

As reported by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the enemy has no success in advancing deeper into Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Russian FPV drones attack Kharkiv region: there are casualties - prosecutor's office28.08.25, 00:19 • 3575 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine