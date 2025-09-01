Occupiers shelled Lobanivka with MLRS: private houses are on fire - MVA

Illustrative photo

On August 31, around 9:50 PM, Russian troops opened fire on the village of Lobanivka with multiple rocket launchers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Derhachi Military-Civil Administration Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

Around 9:50 PM, Russians shelled Lobanivka with MLRS. As a result of the rocket artillery strikes, a fire broke out in the village – private houses are burning. - the post says.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out — private residential buildings caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene.

As of now, there is no information about casualties. Data on the scale of destruction is being clarified.

Recall

As reported by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the enemy has no success in advancing deeper into Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

