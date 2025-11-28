The Gauleiter of occupied Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, was forced to admit that a large part of the region's coal mines would have to be liquidated or mothballed, as extraction is "economically unfeasible." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation authorities are trying to explain this decision by an unfavorable market situation and the need for an "individual approach" to each mine. At the same time, promises repeatedly voiced earlier to "revive the coal cities of Donbas within the framework of a national project" and make the coal industry a "driver of growth" turned out to be mere propaganda.

In fact, the "national project" for the revival of the coal industry was a liquidation project. After all, the occupiers do not have and never had the funds or the desire to resume the operation of the mines. In addition, the coal industry in Russia itself is currently in a deep crisis due to the loss of sales markets as a result of sanctions. Therefore, mines are being massively closed in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and in many cities, people are losing their only possible jobs. - the CPD points out.

They add that, while promising the residents of occupied Donbas "revival and prosperity," in reality, the Russian occupiers are squeezing the last resources out of the region and finally destroying the economic potential of the regions.

Recall

Representatives of companies controlling mines in occupied Luhansk region warned the Russian government about the impossibility of extraction without 40 billion rubles. Instead of assistance, the purchase of coal in Kuzbass is being considered.

