Occupiers in Donetsk region shot civilians hiding in basements: only one woman survived

The occupiers shot civilians in Donetsk region who were hiding in the basements of private houses, prosecutors are documenting the crime of the Russian military, UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk region prosecutor's office.

According to law enforcement officers, on October 20, a couple and their adult son were hiding in the basement of a private house, while their younger son went to the neighbors to get water. Soon, Russian Armed Forces servicemen broke into the shelter where the family was staying and began questioning them about the location of Ukrainian military personnel in the settlement. After receiving no information from them, they eventually left.

However, one of the occupiers returned and opened fire with automatic weapons on the civilians, after which, deciding that they were dead, he left. When the 57-year-old victim regained consciousness, she saw her relatives killed. Worried about her younger son, the mother went to the neighboring basement, where she found his body next to the shot neighbors - a 62-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son.

The injured woman with a gunshot wound to the jaw was able to reach the territory controlled by Ukraine, from where she was taken to the hospital. Prosecutors interrogated her and recorded testimony of another war crime against the civilian population.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the event and the Russian Armed Forces servicemen involved in the commission of the specified crime.

