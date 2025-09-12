The Russian occupation administration is building a network of so-called "Cossack registers" in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

It is worth remembering: there is not a single Cossack on the side of the Russian Federation, only Don "Cossacks" — descendants of Nazi collaborators - noted the CNS.

The created structures have no relation to Ukrainian Cossack traditions and perform exclusively a propaganda function. The Kremlin is trying to pass them off as "heirs" of Ukrainian history.

At the same time, Ukrainians are urged to report occupiers and collaborators through an anonymous chatbot and join the Resistance Movement.

Recall

Earlier, the CNS reported that Russians are conducting raids in the temporarily occupied territories, searching for people who help the Defense Forces. After successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on military targets, they intensified repressions: searches are taking place in cities and villages.

Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS